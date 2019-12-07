SpongeBob SquarePants Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze Season 13 E 2 • 04/16/2021

Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.