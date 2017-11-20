The Thundermans: "Laser Tag"

The Thundermans: "Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo Look Back on The Thundermans" The Thundermans

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman) and Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman) take a look back on all of their best moments on the set of The Thundermans. Warning… there will be tons of laughs and maybe even some tears! Watch as they share their favorite stunts and what it was like growing up together. Remember when Max did that cool back flip? Or remember the time Phoebe had a catch phrase?