Garfield
Sleepwalk!
03/21/2022

Sleepwalk!: Who says you can’t get your beauty rest and your steps at the same time?

02:41

Garfield
Mailman!

Mailman!: Can’t mail it in when you come around the Arbuckle place.
03/07/2022
02:41

Garfield
Beach Boogie

Beach Boogie: Life’s a beach, why make waves?
02/21/2022
02:41

Garfield
Donuts Mania

Donuts Mania: A donut a day keeps the vet away, but a dozen donuts is a different story.
02/07/2022
02:41

Garfield
Spider Wars

Spider Wars: Garfield’s caught in a web on this one.
01/25/2022
02:41

Garfield
Big Dog

Big Dog: Fighting like cats and dogs? Not for long!
01/10/2022
02:41

Garfield
Mosquito

Mosquito: Be careful who you tell to buzz off.
12/27/2021
02:41

Garfield
Did You Say Cake?

Did You Say Cake?: The whole house is on a quest to have their cake and eat it, too.
12/14/2021
02:41

Garfield
Up a Tree

Up a Tree: You ever hear the one about the cat who got stuck in a tree?
11/29/2021
02:41

Garfield
Chair Mayhem

Chair Mayhem: Have a seat and take a load off… if you dare.
11/01/2021
02:41

Garfield
Mice Phobia

Mice Phobia: A classic game of Cat and Mouse… and Jon.
10/19/2021
02:41

Garfield
Waking Jon!

Waking Jon!: With pets like these, who needs an alarm clock?
10/19/2021
02:41

Garfield
Meal Time!

Meal Time!: All Jon wants is a simple meal, hold the shenanigans.
10/19/2021
02:41

Garfield
Can’t Sleep!

Can’t Sleep!: This cranky kitty’s gonna have to earn this cat nap.
10/19/2021
02:41

Garfield
Sweet Arlene

Sweet Arlene: The best way to a cat’s heart? Is through his stomach.
11/15/2021