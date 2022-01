About Garfield

He is lazy, he is sarcastic, and he is 100% THAT cat. It’s Garfield! Loves: TV, food, and sleep. Hates: Mondays and exercise. Alongside easygoing owner Jon Arbuckle and pal Odie the dog, Garfield’s sass, sarcasm, and soft side will win you over! Just don’t ask him to share his lasagna.