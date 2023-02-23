Big Burps vs. Slime Stunts!
02/23/2023
Which is funnier: a bunch of big burps or Usher's Slime stunts?
More
Watching
00:54
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023Big Burps vs. Slime Stunts!
Which is funnier: a bunch of big burps or Usher's Slime stunts?
02/23/2023
00:30
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023Meet Your 2023 KCA Hosts!
Your Kids' Choice Awards 2023 are Charli D'Amelio and Nate Burleson.
02/17/2023
00:19
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023KCA 23 Looping Massive (Test)
Taken from "Surprise! Slimes That Make Us LOL"
02/10/2023
01:24
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023Your Favorite Movie Nominees
PrestonPlayz reveals your top picks for this year's best flick, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jurassic World Dominion, Monster High the Movie, Hocus Pocus 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick!
02/09/2023
01:09
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023Your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star Nominees
It's time to get messy! Watch PrestonPlayz dive head-first into the extra-sweet search for your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star Nominees. Will it be Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Cosgorve, Hilary Duff, Sadie Sink, Tracee Ellis Ross, or Jenny Ortega taking home the Blimp?!
07/19/2022
01:19
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023Smash Hits! Your 2023 Global Music Star Nominees
Watch PrestonPlayz smash his way to this year's Global Music Star Nominees! Vote now for your favorite artists, including Harry Styles, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Tones and I, Rosalia, Wizkid, and Taylor Swift.
02/07/2022
01:23
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023It's Almost Time for Slime!
Watch Katy Perry, MrBeast, Dixie D'Amelio & more get the Slime of their lives.
06/16/2021