Big Burps vs. Slime Stunts!

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 Your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star Nominees

It's time to get messy! Watch PrestonPlayz dive head-first into the extra-sweet search for your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star Nominees. Will it be Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Cosgorve, Hilary Duff, Sadie Sink, Tracee Ellis Ross, or Jenny Ortega taking home the Blimp?!