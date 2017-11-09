The Loud House: "Episode 5: Luan Loud Podcast"Season 1 • 09/11/2017
Luan teaches the basics of pranking using her siblings as target examples. Lessons include preparation, execution, escalation, and escape!
06:37
The Loud HouseS1 The Loud House: "Episode 6: Lori Loud Podcast"
Lori and Bobby tell the story of their first date but over-romanticize all of the details, so Lynn and Luan jump in to tell the real story.
09/11/2017
07:59
The Loud HouseS1 The Loud House: "Episode 2: Luna Loud Podcast"
Luna gives a tour of her home music studio with her roadie Chunk and discusses her instruments and inspirations.
09/11/2017
07:29
The Loud HouseS1 The Loud House: "Episode 4: Leni Loud Podcast"
Leni gives a tour of her favorite shops and shopkeepers at the Royal Woods Mall, with Lincoln in tow acting as her producer.
09/11/2017
06:33
The Loud HouseS1 The Loud House: "Episode 1: Meet the Loud Family Podcast"
The Loud kids decide they want to start a podcast but can’t agree on what the podcast should be about.
09/11/2017
07:56
The Loud HouseS1 The Loud House: "Episode 3: Lola Loud Podcast"
Lola uses her podcast hosting opportunity to dish out all of the latest Loud family gossip to the dismay of her siblings listening in.
09/11/2017