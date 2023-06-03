It's Almost Time for Slime!
06/16/2021
Watch Katy Perry, MrBeast, Dixie D'Amelio & more get the Slime of their lives.
02:54
Lil Baby Performs “California Breeze”Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The rapper had the whole room rockin’ during his performance on the 2023 Kids’ Choice Award stage.
03/06/2023
01:13
Under the Slime with the Little Mermaid CastNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, & Awkwafina take the stage!
03/04/2023
00:14
Where Did Charli Go?!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
If anyone can make disappearing look good, it’s Charli.
03/04/2023
03:01
WWE Superstars Play Tug-of-War!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair face-off with The New Day in a Tug-of-War challenge!
03/04/2023
00:40
Charli’s THIRD Win!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Your hostess with the most-ess took home her third KCA Blimp. Go Charli!
03/04/2023
01:10
Bella Wins the Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch “Dolls” singer Bella Poarch win Favorite Social Music Star.
03/04/2023
00:44
Jenna Ortega Takes the Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The Wednesday star is your pick for Favorite Female Family TV Star.
03/04/2023
02:03
Super Slimey Drum-off!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Drumroll, please! Check out this AWESOME battle of the drums.
03/04/2023
01:00
SeanDoesMagic’s Big Trick!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Sean’s Slimey trick is revealed.
03/04/2023
01:56
Dwayne Johnson Wins Favorite Movie Actor!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes home the Blimp for your Favorite Movie Actor!
03/04/2023
02:36
Joshua Bassett Takes Home a Blimp!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Joshua Bassett is bringing home a Blimp for Favorite Male TV Star.
03/04/2023
01:40
Your Favorite Breakout Artist is Dove Cameron!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The ‘Boyfriend’ singer takes home a big Blimp.
03/04/2023
01:54
SeanDoesMagic’s Slimey Surprise!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Should Sean turn soda into Slime, or cheespuffs into pudding?!
03/04/2023
00:47
MrBeast Wins Favorite Male CreatorNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
The Kids have spoken! MrBeast is officially your 2023 Favorite Male Creator.
03/04/2023
01:41
Bebe Rexha Opens the Show!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Check out Bebe Rexha’s unreal opening performance, feat. dreamy moves your hosts, Charli D’amelio & Nate Burleson.
03/04/2023
02:42
SeanDoesMagic Meets Kira Kosarin!Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch Sean share a superpower sesh with The Thundermans’ star Kira Kosarin!
03/04/2023
03:00
SeanDoesMagic vs. Spaghetti TacosNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Sean gets cartoon-ified, hangs with Owen Holt, & makes a Spaghetti Taco DISAPPEAR!
03/04/2023
03:07
Slimey Tricks with SeanDoesMagicNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Watch Sean & Merrick Hanna make some Slimey magic happen with the help of Sean's All-Access Splat!
03/04/2023
00:51
Brief History of Nickelodeon SlimeNickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Ever wonder how the gooey stuff got its start? Our brief history has the answers!
03/01/2023