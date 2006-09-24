Shows
Zoey 101
Wrestling
Season 3 E 8 • 03/04/2007
Pacific Coast Academy, an elite all boys boarding school is accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923.
S3 • E1
Zoey 101
Surprise
Zoey Brookes returns to PCA to find that she and Lola have a new roommate: Quinn.
09/24/2006
S3 • E2
Zoey 101
Chase's Girlfriend
Chase's girlfriend seems really sweet but does she have something to say to Zoey? Meanwhile, Quinn helps Logan with his basketball skills.
10/01/2006
S3 • E5
Zoey 101
Zoey's Tutor
11/05/2006
11/05/2006
S3 • E6
Zoey 101
The Great Vince Blake
Chase catches the PCA star football player cheating. Now he must decide which play to run: keep this to himself or tell his teacher and possibly cause PCA to lose its championship game.
11/12/2006
S3 • E8
Zoey 101
Wrestling
03/04/2007
03/04/2007