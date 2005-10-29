Zoey 101
Zoey's Tutor
Season 3 E 5 • 11/05/2006
Pacific Coast Academy, an elite all boys boarding school is accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923.
23:30
E4Zoey 101Haunted House
Every Halloween at P.C.A., the upper school makes a haunted house for the lower school. Logan promises his haunted house will make kids so scared they'll cry.
10/29/2005
23:31
S3 • E1Zoey 101Surprise
Zoey Brookes returns to PCA to find that she and Lola have a new roommate: Quinn.
09/24/2006
23:31
S3 • E2Zoey 101Chase's Girlfriend
Chase's girlfriend seems really sweet but does she have something to say to Zoey? Meanwhile, Quinn helps Logan with his basketball skills.
10/01/2006
23:30
11/05/2006
23:31
S3 • E6Zoey 101The Great Vince Blake
Chase catches the PCA star football player cheating. Now he must decide which play to run: keep this to himself or tell his teacher and possibly cause PCA to lose its championship game.
11/12/2006
