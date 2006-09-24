Shows
Episodes
Apps
Games
TV Schedule
Shows
Apps
Games
Privacy
Zoey 101
Chase's Girlfriend
Season 3 E 2 • 10/01/2006
Chase's girlfriend seems really sweet but does she have something to say to Zoey? Meanwhile, Quinn helps Logan with his basketball skills.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:31
Zoey 101
S3 • E1
Surprise
Zoey Brookes returns to PCA to find that she and Lola have a new roommate: Quinn.
09/24/2006
Full Episode
23:31
Zoey 101
S3 • E2
Chase's Girlfriend
Chase's girlfriend seems really sweet but does she have something to say to Zoey? Meanwhile, Quinn helps Logan with his basketball skills.
10/01/2006
Full Episode
23:31
Zoey 101
E29
Zoey's Tutor
Pacific Coast Academy, an elite all boys boarding school is accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923.
11/05/2006
Full Episode
23:31
Zoey 101
S3 • E5
The Great Vince Blake
Chase catches the PCA star football player cheating. Now he must decide which play to run: keep this to himself or tell his teacher and possibly cause PCA to lose its championship game.
11/12/2006
Full Episode
23:29
Zoey 101
S3 • E9
Zoey's Balloon
For Psychology class, Zoey and the gang write their deepest secrets out and tie them to balloons. But when someone finds out Zoey's secret, she must do as they ask to keep the truth hidden.
03/11/2007