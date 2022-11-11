Transformers: EarthSpark

Friends and Family

Season 1 E 6 • 02/24/2023

The Terrans' erratic behavior may be affecting Mo and Robby's anxiety about their first day at their new school. Or it could be something far worse...

Transformers: EarthSpark
S1 • E1
Secret Legacy Pt. 1 and Pt. 2

Secret Legacy Pt. 1 and Pt. 2: Robby has trouble adjusting after their family's big move to the rural town of Witwicky, until he and his sister, Mo, discover the first-ever Earthborn Transformers.
11/11/2022
Transformers: EarthSpark
S1 • E3
House Rules

Thrash is impatient with the family rules and convinces Mo to push their boundaries. But when a Decepticon needs their help, Mo and Thrash find themselves playing by a far more dangerous set of rules.
02/10/2023
Transformers: EarthSpark
S1 • E2
Moo-ving In

As the Malto family get used to its new members, Bumblebee quickly learns that his mission to train the Terrans won't be as easy as he thought.
02/10/2023
Transformers: EarthSpark
S1 • E5
Traditions

Robby backs out of Alex's traditional Wakwak hunt, so Alex shares his family history with Bumblebee, while Twitch, eager to gain her own traditions, encounters "Dad2" – Wheeljack.
02/17/2023
Transformers: EarthSpark
S1 • E4
Classified

G.H.O.S.T. Special Agent Schloder pursues Twitch after mistaking her for a Deception. Meanwhile, Dot is put through G.H.O.S.T. orientation, where she learns that her employer's intentions may not be what they seem.
02/17/2023
Transformers: EarthSpark
S1 • E6
Friends and Family

The Terrans' erratic behavior may be affecting Mo and Robby's anxiety about their first day at their new school. Or it could be something far worse...
02/24/2023
Transformers: EarthSpark
S1 • E7
Decoy

While out on a mission to capture three Mini-Cassette bots, Megatron and Optimus Prime have a disagreement about G.H.O.S.T.'s treatment of Decepticons.
02/24/2023