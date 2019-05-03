The Loud House
Bye Bye Birthday/Tough Guise
Season 7 E 12 • 09/28/2023
Tired of the yearly cheer surrounding her birthday, Lucy casts a spell so her family will forget what day it is. When Zach is given detention, Rusty and the rest of their friends try to toughen up him up so he’ll fit in.
S3 • E24The Loud HouseThe Write Stuff/Racing Hearts
The Write Stuff/Racing Hearts: When Lucy quits the writing club at school due to the by-the-books way Huggins runs the club, Mom takes over. When Luna and Sam embark on a challenge taking place across Royal Woods, they discover they have less in common.
03/05/2019
E8The Loud HouseA Grave Mistake/Leader of the Rack
A Grave Mistake/Leader of the Rack: Lucy faces off against her friend Haiku to become the new president of the Young Morticians' Club at school. Leni is promoted to temporary manager at work, but she worries about remaining friends with Miguel and Fiona.
09/02/2019
E10The Loud HouseTails of Woe/Last Loud on Earth
Tails of Woe/Last Loud on Earth: When Stella's music box disappears at school, the gang immediately suspects the Rat Beast. After a night of zombie movies, Clyde and Lincoln find an empty Loud house and assume it's a zombie apocalypse.
10/19/2019
S5 • E16The Loud HouseGrub Snub/She's All Bat
Grub Snub/She's All Bat: When Leni and her friends start hanging out at Gus's, Lincoln and the gang start a turf war for control. Lucy gets jealous of Lola's newfound attention after she joins the Mortician's Club.
05/28/2021
S5 • E23The Loud HouseFright Bite/The Loudly Bones
Fright Bite/The Loudly Bones: When a vampire moves into Royal Woods, Lucy must convince him to turn the Mortician's Club into vampires. Lisa discovers that the dinosaur bones she found in her backyard may not be what they seem.
11/26/2021
E18The Loud HouseSpace Jammed/Crown and Dirty
Space Jammed/Crown and Dirty: Annoyed by Leni's intrusive babysitting, Lisa accidentally blasts herself and Todd into space. Lola tries to whip Mom into tip-top pageant condition for a Mother-Daughter pageant.
09/16/2022
E21The Loud HouseGreat Lakes Freakout!
Great Lakes Freakout!: The Louds team up with the Casagrandes for a Halloween storefront decorating competition, but things get out of hand when they use Lucy's spell book to make the mercado extra spooky. Guest Star: George Lopez
10/21/2022
S7 • E1The Loud HouseWaking History/Pranks Fore Nothing
Eager to uncover secrets from the past, Lisa uses her technology to wake up a frozen caveman. To win the prank war between Fairway University and their rival Par College, Lori recruits the help of Luan.
05/18/2023
S7 • E2The Loud HouseChild's Play/Force of Habits
Luna and the Moon Goats try to become a kiddie band in order to raise enough money for new equipment. When Leni mentions an annoying habit of her new boyfriend Gavin, Lori and Luna start to notice their partners' habits.
05/23/2023
S7 • E3The Loud HouseCandy Crushed/Master of Delusion
Lola struggles to dampen her sweet tooth when mom challenges her to go an entire week without added sugar. Lincoln strives to impress the Amazing Brailster when he's chosen to be his assistant at the Illusion Chateau.
05/25/2023
S7 • E4The Loud HouseRoad Trip: Bizarritorium
When Mom is assigned a travel article at work, she takes the entire family on a cross country road trip. But the trip gets off to a bumpy start when Lincoln tries to change Mom's itinerary to go to Dr. Weirdly's Bizarritorium.
07/14/2023
S7 • E5The Loud HouseRoad Trip: Bringing Down the House/Road Trip: Mountain Hard Pass
During a visit of the White House, the Loud kids can’t help but sneak off and explore the rooms not on the tour. Intimidated by an intense day of hiking in the Rocky Mountains, the Loud kids try to find reasons to call off the hike.
07/14/2023
S7 • E6The Loud HouseRoad Trip: From Brad to Worse/Road Trip: Doll Day Afternoon
When the Louds run into Mom's old camp crush turned celebrity at a State Fair, Dad tries to one-up him to impress Rita. Realizing Mr. Coconuts is missing, Luan rallies the Louds to track him down along Route 66.
07/14/2023
S7 • E7The Loud HouseRoad Trip: Screen Queen/Road Trip: Hide and Sneak
When the Louds' road trip takes them to Hollywood, Lola is determined to become a star and land a leading role. To help Mom make the deadline for her column, the Louds have to avoid the Casagrandes when they visit Great Lakes City.
07/14/2023
S7 • E8The Loud HouseOut of Step/Too Cool for School
Clyde and Nana Gayle are in stiff competition when they make the finals of a Grandmother/Grandson Dance Contest. Lincoln and friends need to get school back to normal when Principal Ramirez implements new "fishy" rules.
09/05/2023
S7 • E9The Loud HouseMusic to my Fears/Fluff and Foiled
Luna and the Moon Goats have to find a replacement guitarist for the band when Luna injures her hands from playing. To make it to "Udder Madness Day" at Dairyland, Lincoln is determined to get laundry duty finished as fast as possible.
09/06/2023
S7 • E11The Loud HouseLeave No Van Behind/Sponsor Tripped
When Vanzilla seems too broken down to ever drive again, Lana, Dad, and Gramps band together to fix her. Lynn and friends enjoy free perks around Royal Woods when their team gets sponsored by local businesses.
09/12/2023
S7 • E11The Loud HouseParty Fowl/Sleepless in Royal Woods
When Sergio stays at the Louds, he soon gets into trouble when he doesn't want to hang out with the rest of the pets. Unable to get Lily to go to sleep, Mom takes her for a drive where they happen to witness a burglary.
09/14/2023
S7 • E12The Loud HouseBye Bye Birthday/Tough Guise
Tired of the yearly cheer surrounding her birthday, Lucy casts a spell so her family will forget what day it is. When Zach is given detention, Rusty and the rest of their friends try to toughen up him up so he’ll fit in.
09/28/2023
