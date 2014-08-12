Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Bad Lip Reading" 06/23/2017
Lunch Time’s about to get weird in a food-flavored Lip Reading Remix! Nicky (Aidan Gallagher), Ricky (Casey Simpson), Dicky (Mace Coronel), and Dawn (Lizzy Greene) rap about tater tots, crazy eggs and various sea foods! That is definitely NOT how you dab. Catch more Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn on Nick!
Watching
01:58
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Tonight with Totes Ma Goats: Interview with Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Cast!"
The world's most charming talk show host welcomes the Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn kids (the actors, not baby goats)
12/08/2014
02:29
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnWe Make That Lemonade
They're getting paid-paid-paid with that lemonade!
04/26/2016
01:43
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Bad Lip Reading"
Lunch Time’s about to get weird in a food-flavored Lip Reading Remix! Nicky (Aidan Gallagher), Ricky (Casey Simpson), Dicky (Mace Coronel), and Dawn (Lizzy Greene) rap about tater tots, crazy eggs and various sea foods! That is definitely NOT how you dab. Catch more Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn on Nick!
06/23/2017
01:05
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Quad Bloopers"
Check out these hilarious bloopers from Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn!
08/06/2016
02:02
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "8 Signs You're a NRDD"
If you love the Quad, here are the top 8 signs that you're a NRDD nerd!
01/12/2016
01:15
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Quad Goals"
Wanna have a crazy good time with your best friends? Try out some of these quad goals from Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn!
12/15/2015
00:42
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Yell Off"
Who can yell the longest in this epic challenge?!
04/09/2015
02:12
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Get to Know Your Nick Stars!"
The cast of Nick, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn try and figure out who does the best chicken impression and most likely to throw a tantrum!
11/15/2014
01:29
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: "Guess That Quad Quote!'
How well do you know Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn? Test your skills by identifying who said what!
10/21/2015
01:00
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Beat Machine: Quadrop It Like It's Hot"
The Beat Machine is back and we're mixing up some Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn tunes!
09/11/2015
01:49
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & DawnNicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Dawn's Funniest Moments"
We all know that Dawn has got it going on and she totally knows how to make a scene. Here are some of the biggest laughs she’s gotten on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn! What’s your favorite Dawn moment? Let us know in the comments below!
06/03/2017