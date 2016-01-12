Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "8 Signs You're a NRDD"
01/12/2016
If you love the Quad, here are the top 8 signs that you're a NRDD nerd!
02:12
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Get to Know Your Nick Stars!"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The cast of Nick, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn try and figure out who does the best chicken impression and most likely to throw a tantrum!
01:58
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Tonight with Totes Ma Goats: Interview with Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Cast!"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The world's most charming talk show host welcomes the Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn kids (the actors, not baby goats)
00:42
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Yell Off"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Who can yell the longest in this epic challenge?!
01:00
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Beat Machine: Quadrop It Like It's Hot"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Beat Machine is back and we're mixing up some Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn tunes!
01:29
Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: "Guess That Quad Quote!'Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
How well do you know Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn? Test your skills by identifying who said what!
01:15
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Quad Goals"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Wanna have a crazy good time with your best friends? Try out some of these quad goals from Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn!
02:02
01:05
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Quad Bloopers"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Check out these hilarious bloopers from Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn!
01:54
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Funny Lip Reading!"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Read their lips: Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn are getting Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dubbed! Watch Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn say things that they definitely didn’t actually say. You’ll be DUB-ling over with laughter!
01:49
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Dawn's Funniest Moments"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
We all know that Dawn has got it going on and she totally knows how to make a scene. Here are some of the biggest laughs she’s gotten on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn! What’s your favorite Dawn moment? Let us know in the comments below!
01:43
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Bad Lip Reading"Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
Lunch Time’s about to get weird in a food-flavored Lip Reading Remix! Nicky (Aidan Gallagher), Ricky (Casey Simpson), Dicky (Mace Coronel), and Dawn (Lizzy Greene) rap about tater tots, crazy eggs and various sea foods! That is definitely NOT how you dab. Catch more Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn on Nick!