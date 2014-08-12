Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Funny Lip Reading!"

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: "Bad Lip Reading"

Lunch Time’s about to get weird in a food-flavored Lip Reading Remix! Nicky (Aidan Gallagher), Ricky (Casey Simpson), Dicky (Mace Coronel), and Dawn (Lizzy Greene) rap about tater tots, crazy eggs and various sea foods! That is definitely NOT how you dab. Catch more Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn on Nick!