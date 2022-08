Transformers: Earthspark Transformers: Earthspark - Sneak Peek and Trailer!

The all-new animated series introduces the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth. Together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family. Featuring the voices of Danny Pudi, Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Benny Latham, Jon Jon Briones, Kathreen Khavari, Zeno Robinson, Alan Tudyk, Rory McCann, Cissy Jones, and Diedrich Bader.