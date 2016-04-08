The Fairly OddParents

The Fairly OddParents: "Fairy Disguises"

04/08/2016

Cosmo and Wanda have to come up disguises so they won't be seen. They don't always think them through.

01:05

The Fairly OddParents: "A Little Motivation"
The Fairly OddParents

Chloe joins Timmy's Squirrely Scout troop and has to motivate the rest of the boys to earn a merit badge.
01:55

Know Your Nick Puzzle Edition

How well do you know your favorite Nick shows? Watch this trivia video and find out!
02:14

Cross Property: "Snow Fun!"
The Loud House

For some reason, snow brings happiness to kids all over the world. Does it have something to do with no school?!
00:51

The Fairly OddParents: "We Love Chloe"
The Fairly OddParents

Timmy isn't impressed with the new girl at school, but not everybody shares his opinion.
01:00

A Fairly Odd Summer: "Fairly Odd Travel Agency"
The Fairly OddParents

Aloha! This travel agency can make all of your vacation wishes come true!
01:28

Fairly OddParents: Dog Gone/Turner Back Time: "Time to Impress"
The Fairly OddParents

The Turners have an odd way of impressing the boss.
01:09

Acapella Theme Song Battle: Fairly OddParents and Alvin
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Check out this acapella mashup of the theme songs from The Fairly OddParents and Alvin and the Chipmunks!
01:06

A Fairly Odd Summer: "Timmy the Hero!"

Will Timmy's negotiating skills be good enough to save his friends!
01:31

Say it With Nickelodeon!
SpongeBob SquarePants

This the season to be GIFing with your favorite Nickelodeon friends!
02:09

Randall the Wrapping Paper Monster: Birthday Party After-Party
SpongeBob SquarePants

A birthday party's not a wrap until Randall says it is!
01:58

The Fairly OddParents: "Wishes Gone Wrong"
The Fairly OddParents

Wishes are pretty awesome, unless they go TERRIBLY WRONG! Check out some of Timmy Turner's ultimate wish fails here.
01:39

SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Cry of the Clarinet"
SpongeBob SquarePants

In this tonal tale of terror, you'll never forget the cry of the Clarinet...
01:01

The Fairly OddParents: "No Respect"
The Fairly OddParents

Thanks to Chloe's stock advice, Mr. Turner is now super rich. But he still isn't respected in the town and he wants that to change.
01:23

The Fairly OddParents: "Timmy Balloon Art"
The Fairly OddParents

Check out this amazing balloon art of Timmy from The Fairly OddParents!
01:20

Legend of Korra: "Hearts will be Bent"
The Legend of Korra

It takes more than a rose to steal the Avatar's heart. See which Nick bachelor will win in the stunning Season Finale.
02:23

8 Stages of a Crush
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Are you feeling territorial, jealous, or that you're on an emotional roller coaster that never ends? You might have a crush!
00:40

The Fairly OddParents: "Timmy Pancake Art"
The Fairly OddParents

Wish you could make breakfast more exciting? Well check out this Timmy pancake art and get inspired!
02:07

Cross Property: "Epic Snowball Fight"
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Get ready for the most epic snowball fight of the year!
01:52

SpongeBob SquarePants: "Fall is Here"
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The leaves are changing, the weather is cooler, and pumpkin spice is everywhere!
01:13

The Fairly Odd Parents: "Trick Gum"
The Fairly OddParents

Watch to find out what happens when this old Crockeroo ends up with trick gum?!