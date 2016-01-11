The Fairly OddParents
The Fairly OddParents: "Chloe's Theme Song"
01/11/2016
Timmy not only has to share his godparents with Chloe, but his theme song too!
01:05
The Fairly OddParents: "A Little Motivation"The Fairly OddParents
Chloe joins Timmy's Squirrely Scout troop and has to motivate the rest of the boys to earn a merit badge.
01:55
Know Your Nick Puzzle Edition
How well do you know your favorite Nick shows? Watch this trivia video and find out!
02:14
Cross Property: "Snow Fun!"The Loud House
For some reason, snow brings happiness to kids all over the world. Does it have something to do with no school?!
00:51
The Fairly OddParents: "We Love Chloe"The Fairly OddParents
Timmy isn't impressed with the new girl at school, but not everybody shares his opinion.
01:00
A Fairly Odd Summer: "Fairly Odd Travel Agency"The Fairly OddParents
Aloha! This travel agency can make all of your vacation wishes come true!
01:28
Fairly OddParents: Dog Gone/Turner Back Time: "Time to Impress"The Fairly OddParents
The Turners have an odd way of impressing the boss.
01:09
Acapella Theme Song Battle: Fairly OddParents and AlvinALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Check out this acapella mashup of the theme songs from The Fairly OddParents and Alvin and the Chipmunks!
01:06
A Fairly Odd Summer: "Timmy the Hero!"
Will Timmy's negotiating skills be good enough to save his friends!
01:31
Say it With Nickelodeon!SpongeBob SquarePants
This the season to be GIFing with your favorite Nickelodeon friends!
02:09
Randall the Wrapping Paper Monster: Birthday Party After-PartySpongeBob SquarePants
A birthday party's not a wrap until Randall says it is!
01:58
The Fairly OddParents: "Wishes Gone Wrong"The Fairly OddParents
Wishes are pretty awesome, unless they go TERRIBLY WRONG! Check out some of Timmy Turner's ultimate wish fails here.
01:39
SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Cry of the Clarinet"SpongeBob SquarePants
In this tonal tale of terror, you'll never forget the cry of the Clarinet...
01:01
The Fairly OddParents: "No Respect"The Fairly OddParents
Thanks to Chloe's stock advice, Mr. Turner is now super rich. But he still isn't respected in the town and he wants that to change.
01:23
The Fairly OddParents: "Timmy Balloon Art"The Fairly OddParents
Check out this amazing balloon art of Timmy from The Fairly OddParents!
01:20
Legend of Korra: "Hearts will be Bent"The Legend of Korra
It takes more than a rose to steal the Avatar's heart. See which Nick bachelor will win in the stunning Season Finale.
02:23
8 Stages of a CrushALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Are you feeling territorial, jealous, or that you're on an emotional roller coaster that never ends? You might have a crush!
00:40
The Fairly OddParents: "Timmy Pancake Art"The Fairly OddParents
Wish you could make breakfast more exciting? Well check out this Timmy pancake art and get inspired!
02:07
Cross Property: "Epic Snowball Fight"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Get ready for the most epic snowball fight of the year!
01:52
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Fall is Here"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The leaves are changing, the weather is cooler, and pumpkin spice is everywhere!