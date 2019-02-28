Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Get to Know the Turtles" 09/19/2018
The NEWEST batch of TMNT bad guys are here! Meet Baron Draxum (Chief Alchemist of the Hidden City), Meat Sweats (former celebrity chef), Warren Stone (mutant earthworm), Albearto (animatronic bear), and the Foot Clan (have you see the foot on their faces?!). The Turtles will need every move they have to take these guys down!! See them AND MORE villains in the brand new series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!
01:12
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Dangerous Mission"
The Turtles have a mission that is NOT going to be easy!
02/28/2019
01:08
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pro Basketball Skills"
Leonardo's basketball practice isn't as casual as he might have expected!
02/22/2019
01:16
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Lou Jitsu Game"
Raph is in for a surprise but all he wants is the Lou Jitsu game!
02/13/2019
01:31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Esteemed Tech Collective"
Don has a new alter ego!
01/24/2019
01:17
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Team Building"
The Turtles are getting VERY close in this attack!
11/28/2018
01:16
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Donnie's Best Bud"
Donnie has a new friend who has many skills!
02/07/2019
01:11
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Hotel Tour"
The Turtles are heading to the best hotel in town!
11/16/2018
01:22
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Quest for Cool"
April feels out of the loop thanks to the "Donnie Blocker!"
10/31/2018
01:22
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "World's Greatest Pizza"
There is no point in eating mediocre pizza when you can have the worlds greatest pizza!
10/04/2018
03:35
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Get to Know the Turtles"
09/19/2018
01:09
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Preparation
The Turtles were warned that things were about to get weird!
09/18/2018
03:04
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Chat with the Minds Behind Rise"
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming soon! But here’s the scoop on everything you need to know NOW from the co-executive producers themselves, Andy Suriano and Ant Ward!
07/11/2018
00:30
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Official Show Open"
The official OPEN to the brand new series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is finally here! It’s BIG, BOLD, and turtle-y action-packed. This one will have you hitting repeat all day long!
07/09/2018
01:17
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Official Teaser"
The first ever “RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES” teaser is officially here! Check out this first look at the BRAND NEW series!
03/23/2018
01:00
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Voice of April"
Kat Graham can't wait to bring attitude and courage to the voice of April!
02/01/2018
00:54
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Voice of Leo"
Ben Schwartz loves being the voice of Leo because he gets to be funny, laid back and can't wait to bring the "turtleness" of himself to the role!
02/01/2018
00:53
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Voice of Donnie"
Josh Brener thinks his similarities with Donatello makes him the perfect fit to take on the voice for the new series!
02/01/2018
01:56
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Extended Theme Song"
The full, extended RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES theme song is finally here! Get ready to hit repeat, cause this instant classic is gonna be stuck in your head for weeks!
09/13/2018
02:01
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Turtles Meet the Foot Clan"
Check out the first meeting between the NEW Ninja Turtles and their old school nemeses, THE FOOT CLAN! It’s a fight worthy of a PAPER-VIEW main event!
09/07/2018
03:16
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "See How an Episode Comes to Life"
Ever wonder how the animators of “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” make the show look so cool? Check out this exclusive SKETCH TO SCREEN video, where we show you the early stages of animation versus a fully finished scene in all its action-packed glory!
08/14/2018