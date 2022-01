About Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Rise up! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get an all-new look, new weapons, and awesome new powers! Join the legendary heroes, Raph, Leo, Donnie and Mikey as these brothers discover a Hidden City beneath New York, learn amazing mystic ninja skills, battle absurd mutants… and always find time for a slice of their favorite pizza! Cowabunga!