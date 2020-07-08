The Casagrandes
K-Pop Dance Battle
Season 2 • 08/07/2021

Ronnie Anne and Sid dance battle Sergio in order to win the arcade’s top prize – a Yoon Kwan champion jacket!

Watching

03:02

The CasagrandesS2
K-Pop Dance Battle

Ronnie Anne and Sid dance battle Sergio in order to win the arcade’s top prize – a Yoon Kwan champion jacket!
08/07/2021
03:28

The CasagrandesS2
The History of the Casagrandes

Abuelo Hector recounts the history of the Casagrandes – in the middle of Ronnie Anne’s school play!
08/07/2021
03:07

The CasagrandesS2
Operation: After School Snack

Carl, Sergio, & Lalo team up as a trio of secret agents to steal back a bag of snacks from Super Villian Carlitos, all the while avoiding getting caught by Frida.
07/23/2021
03:41

The CasagrandesS2
Meet the Mercado!

Ronnie Anne and Bobby greet you as the mercado’s 1,000th customer! Now if only they can find that special grand prize…
07/23/2021
03:02

The CasagrandesS2
Do the Fruit Shake

Boogie down to DJ Carl Casagrande and The Tropical Fruits’ hit music video “Do the Fruit Shake Remix”!
07/17/2021
03:07

The CasagrandesS2
I'm Back

Feel muy bien with The Casagrandes’ 12 is Midnight, featuring pop star Alisa, in the “I’m Back” animated music video.
07/17/2021