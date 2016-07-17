SpongeBob SquarePants
The Salty Sponge/Karen for Spot
Season 13 E 14 • 02/03/2023
SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.
23:20
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E22Pineapple Invasion/Salsa Imbecilicus
When SpongeBob hides the secret formula in his home, it’s up to Gary to protect it from Plankton. When a freak accident causes everyone in town to become as stupid as Patrick, Sandy must save the day.
07/17/2016
23:23
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E24Food Con Castaways/Snail Mail
Food Con Castaways/Snail Mail: The gang heads to a food convention, but things go awry when they become stranded in the woods. SpongeBob accidentally fibs to his pen pal, but when his friend comes to visit, he must keep the ruse going!
10/22/2016
23:24
SpongeBob SquarePantsS10 • E1Whirlybrains/MermaidPants
Whirlybrains/MermaidPants: SpongeBob and Patrick get hooked on the latest fad – flying your own brain like a tiny drone! When SpongeBob & Patrick play Mermaidman and Barnacleboy, it's all fun and games until their sworn enemies arrive.
11/05/2016
23:23
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E25Mutiny on the Krusty/The Whole Tooth
Mutiny on the Krusty/The Whole Tooth: When a storm sweeps the Krusty Krab away, its crew and customers will need a crazed Krabs to lead them back home. Patrick's last baby tooth needs to come out, but he's afraid to let it go.
12/04/2016
23:02
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E1A Place for Pets/Lockdown for Love
A Place for Pets/Lockdown for Love: When customers bring pets into the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs realizes pets are more profitable than owners. Plankton ruins another date with Karen, so she puts the Chum Bucket on lockdown until he proves his affection.
10/22/2020
22:59
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E3Something Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021
23:13
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E4SpongeBob's Road to Christmas
SpongeBob's Road to Christmas: SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
12/10/2021
23:15
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E5Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog
Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog: SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band from Goofy Goober's. Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob can train him.
02/25/2022
23:11
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E6Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!
Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!: Mrs. Puff's new substitute teacher gives SpongeBob a crash course in driving. Mr. Krabs and Plankton must work together after discovering a well of miracle-grease under their restaurants.
04/29/2022
23:10
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E7Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club: Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. Squidward hosts a secret “We Hate SpongeBob Club” at his house.
05/06/2022
22:56
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E8Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls
Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls: SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
05/13/2022
23:17
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E9Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman
Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman: Frustrated that he’s seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says “aww!” Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
05/20/2022
23:04
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E10Captain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea
Captain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea: Plankton joins the League of E.V.I.L. SpongeBob and Patrick take Squidward on a plane to a tropical resort.
07/22/2022
23:22
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E11Squidferatu/Slappy Daze
Squidferatu/Slappy Daze: Squidward ventures to Nosferatu’s castle after accidentally receiving his mail. Nosferatu’s minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.
10/14/2022
44:35
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E12SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone
Observe, if you will, four tales of undersea exploits that defy explanation. Cross over into new dimensions where minds switch, bodies shrink, and robots rise in... The Tidal Zone Special.
01/13/2023
23:10
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E13Abandon Twits/Wallhalla
The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.
01/20/2023