SpongeBob SquarePants S9 • E25 Mutiny on the Krusty/The Whole Tooth

Mutiny on the Krusty/The Whole Tooth: When a storm sweeps the Krusty Krab away, its crew and customers will need a crazed Krabs to lead them back home. Patrick's last baby tooth needs to come out, but he's afraid to let it go.