SpongeBob SquarePants
Squidferatu/Slappy Daze
Season 13 E 11 • 10/14/2022
Squidferatu/Slappy Daze: Squidward ventures to Nosferatu’s castle after accidentally receiving his mail. Nosferatu’s minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.
SpongeBob SquarePantsS7 • E8The Curse of Bikini Bottom /Squidward in Clarinetland
The Curse of Bikini Bottom/Squidward in Clarinetland: SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts.
03/28/2010
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E13Squid Plus One/The Executive Treatment
After receiving an invitation to a gallery opening, Squidward scrambles to find a friend to take with him. While trying to order a special sandwich, Patrick gets swept up in the fast paced world of business.
09/07/2015
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E14Company Picnic/Pull Up a Barrel
Company Picnic/Pull Up a Barrel: Mr. Krabs throws a company picnic to boost morale, but Plankton is hosting his own on the same day! Mr. Krabs regales SpongeBob with tales from his old Navy days.
10/09/2015
SpongeBob SquarePantsS9 • E15Sanctuary!/What's Eating Patrick?
Sanctuary!/What's Eating Patrick?: When stray snails start appearing around Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob decides to care for them himself.To defend Bikini Bottom's honor, Patrick enters a Krabby Patty eating competition.
10/16/2015
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E1A Place for Pets/Lockdown for Love
A Place for Pets/Lockdown for Love: When customers bring pets into the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs realizes pets are more profitable than owners. Plankton ruins another date with Karen, so she puts the Chum Bucket on lockdown until he proves his affection.
10/22/2020
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E2Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E3Something Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E4SpongeBob's Road to Christmas
SpongeBob's Road to Christmas: SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
12/10/2021
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E5Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog
Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog: SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band from Goofy Goober's. Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob can train him.
02/25/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E6Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!
Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!: Mrs. Puff's new substitute teacher gives SpongeBob a crash course in driving. Mr. Krabs and Plankton must work together after discovering a well of miracle-grease under their restaurants.
04/29/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E7Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club: Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. Squidward hosts a secret “We Hate SpongeBob Club” at his house.
05/06/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E8Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls
Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls: SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
05/13/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E9Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman
Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman: Frustrated that he’s seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says “aww!” Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
05/20/2022
SpongeBob SquarePantsS13 • E10Captain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea
Captain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea: Plankton joins the League of E.V.I.L. SpongeBob and Patrick take Squidward on a plane to a tropical resort.
07/22/2022