The Patrick Star Show
The Wrath of Shmandor/There Goes the Neighborhood
Season 2 E 4 • 11/14/2023
The tiny futuristic city of Shmandor exacts revenge on Patrick Star. Patrick and Squidina go on location to interview their neighbors.
S2 • E1The Patrick Star ShowThe Patrick Show Cashes In/The Star Games
The Patrick Show sells merchandise in order to fund its second season. Patrick hosts a series of game shows.
07/27/2023
22:29
S2 • E2The Patrick Star ShowSuper Stars/Now Museum, Now You Don't
The Star Family is a team of superheroes. Cecil works as a security guard at Lady Upturn's art museum.
11/07/2023
22:27
S2 • E3The Patrick Star Show10 and 1 Toilets/Family Plotz
The Stars' pet toilet Tinkle has puppies. The Star family spends a day playing at the cemetery.
11/09/2023
22:28
S2 • E5The Patrick Star ShowMovie Stars/Dr. Smart Science
Patrick and SpongeBob work at the movie theater. With Sandy's guidance, Patrick hosts a science show.
11/16/2023
22:28
S2 • E6The Patrick Star ShowThe Commode Episode/Tying the Klop-Knot
Patrick gets stuck in the bathroom. Bunny and Cecil need to get married again.
02/15/2024
22:28
S2 • E7The Patrick Star ShowChum Bucket List/Big Baby Patrick
SpongeBob helps Patrick fulfill his bucket list. Patrick has a nostalgic meltdown.
02/22/2024
22:28
S2 • E8The Patrick Star ShowIs There A Director In The House?/Star Cruise
While Squidina is away at camp, Patrick needs a new director. The Star Family is abducted by aliens.
02/28/2024
