Kids Fan Hub - Spongebob

FULL EPISODES FROM BIKINI BOTTOM

CATCH-OF-THE-DAY CLIPS

TURN YOURSELF INTO A FISH!

TURN YOURSELF INTO A FISH!

Wanna see what you'd look like as a Bikini Bottom resident?! Fishify yourself right now!

LET’S GO

25 YEARS OF SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

Play SpongeBob Run!

Play SpongeBob Run!

Ready? Set? SPONGE! The race to find the missing Krabby Patty recipe is on! Can you help SpongeBob find it before it’s too late?

PLAY NOW

YOU’VE ENTERED THE F.U.N. ZONE

Fan Hubs

Check out these awesome characters

Celebrate SpongeBob’s 25th - ACT Like a Sponge!

Celebrate SpongeBob’s 25th - ACT Like a Sponge!

Nickelodeon is working to remove 5 million pounds of plastic and debris from the ocean. To learn how YOU can help, visit the Nickelodeon Our World site.

LET’S GO

Sponge-tastic Times at the Krusty Krab!

SpongeBob Universe

Dive into the SpongeBob Universe! If you’re looking for something SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Kamp Koral, or generally Bikini Bottom-y, you’ve come to the right place. Catch up on the latest clips, games, and episodes from your favorite SpongeBob pals!