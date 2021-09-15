NFL Slimetime
NFL Insider with Ja'Marr Chase
12/21/2021

Back in Week 4, Dylan Schefter interviewed Cincinatti Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase about his nickname, his signature dance (the griddy), and teammate Joe Burrow's love for SpongeBob!

Watching

00:15

NFL Slimetime
Check out NFL Slimetime

Watch NFL highlights like you’ve never seen them before!
09/15/2021
01:17

NFL Slimetime
George Knows Football: National Tight Ends Day

October 24th, 2021 was every pass-catching, run-blocking player's favorite holiday: National Tight Ends Day! George Johnston IV talks about it during Week 6 of the NFL Season.
12/21/2021
00:59

NFL Slimetime
George Knows Football: Belichick Is Back

From Week 8 of the 2021 NFL Season, George talks about the dominant New England Patriots defense, rebounding after a 1-3 start thanks to head coach Bill Belichick.
12/21/2021
02:06

NFL Slimetime
NFL Insider with with Jonathan Taylor

In the home stretch of the 2021 NFL season, Week 14, Dylan Schefter interviewed Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor. They chopped it up about what slime feels like, Jonathan's slime targets, and his top speed. Plus, they played a game of This or That!
12/21/2021
02:10

NFL Slimetime
NFL Insider with Josh Allen

In Week 5 of the 2021 NFL Season, Dylan Schefter interviewed Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen. They chatted about moving from California to Buffalo, throwing pineapples, and playing for as long as Tom Brady.
12/21/2021
01:47

NFL Slimetime
NFL Insider with Ja'Marr Chase

Back in Week 4, Dylan Schefter interviewed Cincinatti Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase about his nickname, his signature dance (the griddy), and teammate Joe Burrow's love for SpongeBob!
12/21/2021
01:15

NFL Slimetime
George Knows Football: QB Advice

George has some words of wisdome for rookie quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields. From Week 5 of the 2021 NFL Season.
12/21/2021
01:21

NFL Slimetime
George Knows Football: Spotlight on Kickers

George Johnston IV has a very important message: it's time to give the kickers some love. From Week 3 of the 2021 NFL Season.
12/21/2021