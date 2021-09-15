NFL Slimetime
George Knows Football: QB Advice
12/21/2021

George has some words of wisdome for rookie quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields.

Watching

00:15

09/15/2021
01:15

01:21

George Knows Football: Spotlight on Kickers

George Johnston IV has a very important message: it's time to give the kickers some love.
12/21/2021