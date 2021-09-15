NFL Insider with with Jonathan Taylor 12/21/2021
In the home stretch of the 2021 NFL season, Week 14, Dylan Schefter interviewed Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor. They chopped it up about what slime feels like, Jonathan's slime targets, and his top speed. Plus, they played a game of This or That!
Watching
00:15
NFL SlimetimeCheck out NFL Slimetime
Watch NFL highlights like you’ve never seen them before!
09/15/2021
01:17
NFL SlimetimeGeorge Knows Football: National Tight Ends Day
October 24th, 2021 was every pass-catching, run-blocking player's favorite holiday: National Tight Ends Day! George Johnston IV talks about it during Week 6 of the NFL Season.
12/21/2021
00:59
NFL SlimetimeGeorge Knows Football: Belichick Is Back
From Week 8 of the 2021 NFL Season, George talks about the dominant New England Patriots defense, rebounding after a 1-3 start thanks to head coach Bill Belichick.
12/21/2021
02:06
NFL SlimetimeNFL Insider with with Jonathan Taylor
In the home stretch of the 2021 NFL season, Week 14, Dylan Schefter interviewed Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor. They chopped it up about what slime feels like, Jonathan's slime targets, and his top speed. Plus, they played a game of This or That!
12/21/2021
02:10
NFL SlimetimeNFL Insider with Josh Allen
In Week 5 of the 2021 NFL Season, Dylan Schefter interviewed Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen. They chatted about moving from California to Buffalo, throwing pineapples, and playing for as long as Tom Brady.
12/21/2021
01:47
NFL SlimetimeNFL Insider with Ja'Marr Chase
Back in Week 4, Dylan Schefter interviewed Cincinatti Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase about his nickname, his signature dance (the griddy), and teammate Joe Burrow's love for SpongeBob!
12/21/2021
01:15
NFL SlimetimeGeorge Knows Football: QB Advice
George has some words of wisdome for rookie quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields. From Week 5 of the 2021 NFL Season.
12/21/2021