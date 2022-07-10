NFL Slimetime
Week 3 NVP
Season 2 • 10/03/2022
Week 3 baby! Nate Burleson and Young Dylan announce this week's NVP Winner.
More
Watching
01:48
NFL SlimetimeS2 NFL Insider with Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson - in his first game back from an injury - caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Braxton Berrios! Dylan Schefter talks to him about getting back on the field, his best play ever, and hitting the griddy for a celebration dance.
10/07/2022
00:56
NFL SlimetimeS2 NFL Week 4 NVP Winner
Lincoln Loud joins hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan to announce this week's NVP: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who rushed for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus another 49 yards receiving and a touchdown catch!
10/07/2022
00:36
NFL SlimetimeS2 NVP Unboxing with Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was our Week 3 NVP, and got to slime teammates Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, Rashod Bateman, and Josh Oliver for their help in a big win!
10/07/2022
01:27
NFL SlimetimeS2 Week 3 NVP
Week 3 baby! Nate Burleson and Young Dylan announce this week's NVP Winner.
10/03/2022
00:15
NFL SlimetimeS2 NVP Tua Tagovailoa Gets Slimed!
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gets a slimtastic surprise after winning a close call game against the Buffalo Bills!
01:20
NFL SlimetimeS2 Dylan Schefter & Equanimeous St. Brown
Nickelodeon's NFL Insider, Dylan Schefter, is back! This week, she's interviewing Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on all the languages he can speak, having a famous football family, and playing his own brother on the field!
10/03/2022
00:35
NFL SlimetimeS2 NFL Slimetime Celebrity Pick Party: Week 3
Blake Shelton is "happy anywhere" he can share his two cents on the NFL's weekly face-offs. Lucky for us, this week that place is on Slimetime with Nate Burleson and Young Dylan!
10/03/2022
00:56
NFL SlimetimeS2 NFL Slimetime Celebrity Pick Party: Week 2
Lil Wayne - Weezy F. Baby and the F is for Football - joins Nate Burleson and Young Dylan to give his thoughts on the NFL's week 2 matchups!
09/26/2022
01:25
NFL SlimetimeS2 Dylan Schefter & Garett Bolles
Let's ride! Nickelodeon's NFL Insider, Dylan Schefter, interviews Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles about protecting Russell Wilson, Coach Hackett's dance moves, and more!
09/26/2022
00:51
NFL SlimetimeS2 Week 2 NVP
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan announce week two’s NVP Winner!
09/26/2022
01:20
NFL SlimetimeS2 NFL Slimetime Celebrity Pick Party: Week 1
This week, Nate Burleson and Young Dylan are joined by Zach King, one of social media’s most talented magicians. Check out his winning picks for the weekend!
09/16/2022