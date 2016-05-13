The Loud House
The Loud House: "Loud's Pool"
05/13/2016
The Louds are having trouble with the community pools. Lincoln has an idea for the perfect solution!
11:54
Lucy Loud Goes To The CemeteryThe Loud HouseS4
On episode 15 of the Listen Out Loud Podcast, Lucy Loud takes us into the cemetery to try to talk to the dead! Things get spooky and silly in this episode.
00:47
Try Not To DanceA Loud House Christmas Movie
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) has a mission for Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud): try not to boogie during a Loud House Christmas jam session.
00:57
Wrap BattleA Loud House Christmas Movie
A Loud House Holiday Showdown: it's Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) vs. Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) in an incredible wrap battle. They're not just prepping presents, they're also blindfolded!
02:16
Would You Rather?A Loud House Christmas Movie
Let's play Would You Rather? - Loud House style - with Jahzir Bruno and Wolfgang Schaeffer.
01:11
Loud House: "VOM Heads"The Loud House
Lucy can say whatever she wants to get her sisters excited for a new episode of VOM!
01:30
"Ultimate Snowball Fighter"
Get ready for the ULTIMATE snowball fight! Watch SpongeBob and Lincoln in an intense snow battle!
01:17
Loud House: "Community Service"The Loud House
Mrs. Loud has commitments outside of the house, and the kids are not ready!
01:01
The Loud House: "Coach's Crush"The Loud House
Coach has a crush and she is distracting him from class!
02:40
Nickelodeon: "Super Bowl Snacks"
Get ready for the Super Bowl by creating snacks featuring your favorite Nickelodeon characters. From MVP-eanut butter cookies to slime nachos...Nickelodeon's game snacks will definitely fill you up while cheering on your favorite football team!
10:04
The Loud House: "Episode 7: Lincoln Loud Podcast"The Loud HouseS2
Lincoln and Clyde take you on a tour of their ultimate treehouse! They can’t wait to show you their hammock – wait…where’d their hammock go?! It’s been stolen! But who’s the thief? The besties launch an investigation - Ace Savvy and One-Eyed Jack style! Who’s the culprit? Watch now to find out, and catch more of The Loud House on Nick!
00:44
Loud & Ugly SweatersA Loud House Christmas Movie
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) strut their stuff with holiday sweaters that'll leave you speechless.
07:33
The Loud House: "Episode 8: Lynn Loud Podcast"The Loud HouseS2
Lynn demonstrates how to get in a great at-home workout using her big family.
01:42
"Robots So Hot Music Video"
Robots are the hottest thing right now! There’s just so much they can do. Most Importantly? PARTY! Forget their potential for world domination and start dancing with all your favorite Nick robots! Beep boop beep!
08:42
The Loud House: "Episode 9: Lana Loud Podcast"The Loud HouseS2
Lana Loud is the only one in the Loud House who knows how to take care of the most important member of the family…Vanzilla! Here, she teaches her parents and big sisters EVERYTHING from cleaning bug splats off the windshield to changing a tire. And if they accomplish all these automobile academics… they’re getting Ice cream! P.S. Hops is here to help too. *RIBBIT!*
00:52
GingerLoud HouseA Loud House Christmas Movie
Want to make your very own Loud House out of gingerbread? Learn from the best with Jahzir (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang (Lincoln Loud)!
02:13
Holiday TriviaA Loud House Christmas Movie
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) are put to the ultimate Loud House test: how well do they know their characters?
01:45
"Pumpkin Party Rap"
Have you ever heard a pumpkin rap? You are going to LOVE Pumpkin aMigos and their new smash hit: "GOURD AND SQUASHY"!