The Loud House The Loud House: "Episode 9: Lana Loud Podcast" 08/27/2018

Lana Loud is the only one in the Loud House who knows how to take care of the most important member of the family…Vanzilla! Here, she teaches her parents and big sisters EVERYTHING from cleaning bug splats off the windshield to changing a tire. And if they accomplish all these automobile academics… they’re getting Ice cream! P.S. Hops is here to help too. *RIBBIT!*