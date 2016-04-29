The Loud House The Loud House: "Episode 7: Lincoln Loud Podcast" 07/20/2018

Lincoln and Clyde take you on a tour of their ultimate treehouse! They can’t wait to show you their hammock – wait…where’d their hammock go?! It’s been stolen! But who’s the thief? The besties launch an investigation - Ace Savvy and One-Eyed Jack style! Who’s the culprit? Watch now to find out, and catch more of The Loud House on Nick!