The Loud House The Loud House: "Episode 10: Lucy Loud Podcast" 09/17/2018

Lucy Loud - the queen of creepy, the sultan of spooky, the boss of BOO! - is showing you her Top 5 Best Cemetery Landmarks. Hope you don’t scare easily, because we’re going on a frightening field-trip! Don’t worry - Lincoln is coming along with all of his ghost hunter gear. But wait, is everything as it appears? Find out right now!