The Loud House The Loud House: "Mega Remix" 01/09/2017

It’s The Loud House theme song, Loud-er, Long-er, and Lincoln-ier than ever before! Yep, the tune you know and love finds a brand new groove in this poppin’ music video. And while you’re rockin' to the beat, watch The Loud’s picture wall come to life. Your ears – AND eyes – will be saying “this is my jam!”