The Loud House
The Loud House: "Operation TV"
04/29/2016
Lincoln has the perfect plan to get the TV all to himself so he can watch the season finale of his favorite show.
11:54
Lucy Loud Goes To The CemeteryThe Loud HouseS4
On episode 15 of the Listen Out Loud Podcast, Lucy Loud takes us into the cemetery to try to talk to the dead! Things get spooky and silly in this episode.
08/06/2020
00:47
Try Not To DanceA Loud House Christmas Movie
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) has a mission for Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud): try not to boogie during a Loud House Christmas jam session.
12/20/2021
00:57
Wrap BattleA Loud House Christmas Movie
A Loud House Holiday Showdown: it's Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) vs. Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) in an incredible wrap battle. They're not just prepping presents, they're also blindfolded!
12/20/2021
02:16
Would You Rather?A Loud House Christmas Movie
Let's play Would You Rather? - Loud House style - with Jahzir Bruno and Wolfgang Schaeffer.
12/20/2021
01:11
Loud House: "VOM Heads"The Loud House
Lucy can say whatever she wants to get her sisters excited for a new episode of VOM!
03/28/2018
01:30
"Ultimate Snowball Fighter"
Get ready for the ULTIMATE snowball fight! Watch SpongeBob and Lincoln in an intense snow battle!
01/04/2018
01:17
Loud House: "Community Service"The Loud House
Mrs. Loud has commitments outside of the house, and the kids are not ready!
04/04/2018
01:01
The Loud House: "Coach's Crush"The Loud House
Coach has a crush and she is distracting him from class!
04/11/2018
02:40
Nickelodeon: "Super Bowl Snacks"
Get ready for the Super Bowl by creating snacks featuring your favorite Nickelodeon characters. From MVP-eanut butter cookies to slime nachos...Nickelodeon's game snacks will definitely fill you up while cheering on your favorite football team!
02/01/2018
10:04
The Loud House: "Episode 7: Lincoln Loud Podcast"The Loud HouseS2
Lincoln and Clyde take you on a tour of their ultimate treehouse! They can’t wait to show you their hammock – wait…where’d their hammock go?! It’s been stolen! But who’s the thief? The besties launch an investigation - Ace Savvy and One-Eyed Jack style! Who’s the culprit? Watch now to find out, and catch more of The Loud House on Nick!
07/20/2018
00:44
Loud & Ugly SweatersA Loud House Christmas Movie
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) strut their stuff with holiday sweaters that'll leave you speechless.
12/20/2021
00:58
Loud House: "Pep Talk"The Loud House
Lynn is ready to start winning some games with her team!
03/06/2018
07:33
The Loud House: "Episode 8: Lynn Loud Podcast"The Loud HouseS2
Lynn demonstrates how to get in a great at-home workout using her big family.
08/06/2018
01:42
"Robots So Hot Music Video"
Robots are the hottest thing right now! There’s just so much they can do. Most Importantly? PARTY! Forget their potential for world domination and start dancing with all your favorite Nick robots! Beep boop beep!
08/06/2018
08:42
The Loud House: "Episode 9: Lana Loud Podcast"The Loud HouseS2
Lana Loud is the only one in the Loud House who knows how to take care of the most important member of the family…Vanzilla! Here, she teaches her parents and big sisters EVERYTHING from cleaning bug splats off the windshield to changing a tire. And if they accomplish all these automobile academics… they’re getting Ice cream! P.S. Hops is here to help too. *RIBBIT!*
08/27/2018
00:52
GingerLoud HouseA Loud House Christmas Movie
Want to make your very own Loud House out of gingerbread? Learn from the best with Jahzir (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang (Lincoln Loud)!
12/20/2021
02:13
Holiday TriviaA Loud House Christmas Movie
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride) and Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud) are put to the ultimate Loud House test: how well do they know their characters?
12/20/2021
01:45
"Pumpkin Party Rap"
Have you ever heard a pumpkin rap? You are going to LOVE Pumpkin aMigos and their new smash hit: "GOURD AND SQUASHY"!
10/01/2018