Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

A Thing about Rats

Season 1 E 3 • 12/14/1987

Baxter Stockman is showing an exterminator his new invention: a rat catching robot called Mousers.

22:43

S1 • E1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
Turtle Tracks

April O'Neil, ace reporter for Channel 6, investigates recent break-ins, allegedly by Ninjas, which have resulted in the thefts of numerous technologies.
12/13/1987
22:43

22:42

S1 • E2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
Enter: The Shredder

The Shredder kidnaps Splinter in an attempt to lure the Turtles to his own cause.
12/15/1987
22:42

S1 • E4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
Hot Rodding Teenagers from Dimension X

Shredder experiments with the Inter-Dimensional Portal, hoping to prepare an invasion of Earth.
12/17/1987
22:41

S1 • E5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
Shredder & Splintered

Shredder lures Splinter with the promise that a weapon can restore the sensei to human form.
12/19/1987
