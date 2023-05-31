Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Cast
Leonardo
Raphael
Donatello
Michelangelo
Leonardo
Leonardo, aka Leo, takes his role as the oldest brother maybe a little too seriously, and follows Splinter’s teachings to a T. He’s a natural born leader, and he (unlike some of his brothers) has made peace with living a life in the shadows. But, inside his hard shell, Leo is a hopeless romantic. When he meets April O’NeIl, Leo finds himself ready to bend his father’s “no humans ever” rule. A skilled swordsman, Leo is ready to battle for his brothers - but he might need more than ninja skills to face-off with SuperFly. Leo is voiced by Nicolas Cantu.
Raphael
Raphael is one tough turtle! The quick tempered, hot headed, second-oldest brother of the bunch, Raph is not a reptile you want to find yourself battling against. A skilled ninja and master of the sai, Raph prefers diving headfirst to a fight over a stealth approach. He may give his brothers a hard time, but deep down he loves them and would do anything for them. Even Leo. Raph is voiced by Brady Noon.
Donatello
Brilliant and quick witted, Donatello will be the first to tell you he’s the smartest of his four brothers. Donnie enjoys the finer things in life: specifically, video games, anime, and K-pop. He’s always thinking a few steps ahead of everyone else, which might be annoying to his brothers, but almost always comes in handy when they’re in a tough spot. Donnie is unmatched with the bo staff, and has a knack for knowing his opponent’s next move - maybe even before they do! Donnie is voiced by Michah Abbey.
Michelangelo
Michelangelo, aka Mikey, is the youngest and by far the funniest of the turtles (or at least he certainly thinks so). Mikey may be an expert with the nunchaku, but he’d much rather kick back with a slice of pizza and stream something funny than get in a fight with foes. He respects Splinter’s rules to stay away from humans, but he can’t shake the feeling that humans might be more accepting of him and his brothers than Splinter’s led them to believe. At the end of the day, all Mikey wants is to make people happy - if he has to kick some mutant butt along the way, so be it!
Latest Stories
About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
After years of hiding in the shadows, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and join the human world as normal teenagers. With the help of their new friend, budding journalist April O’Neil, Raph, Mikey, Leo and Donnie take on a powerful criminal underworld - but will their ninja skills be enough to bring down an army of mutants?