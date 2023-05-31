Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Michelangelo

Michelangelo, aka Mikey, is the youngest and by far the funniest of the turtles (or at least he certainly thinks so). Mikey may be an expert with the nunchaku, but he’d much rather kick back with a slice of pizza and stream something funny than get in a fight with foes. He respects Splinter’s rules to stay away from humans, but he can’t shake the feeling that humans might be more accepting of him and his brothers than Splinter’s led them to believe. At the end of the day, all Mikey wants is to make people happy - if he has to kick some mutant butt along the way, so be it!