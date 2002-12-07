SpongeBob SquarePants
Big Top Flop/Sandy, Help Us!
Season 13 E 26 • 11/01/2023
When the circus comes to town and steals his customers away, Mr. Krabs tries to sabotage the show. Sandy spends the day solving everyone’s issues, only to return home to her own monster of a problem.
E2SpongeBob SquarePantsClub Spongebob/My Pretty Seahorse
Spongebob and Patrick build a small clubhouse in a tree - when Squidward wants to join their club, he literally doesn't "fit" in./SpongeBob finds a stray sea horse and adopts it.
07/12/2002
E12SpongeBob SquarePantsGramma's Secret Recipe/The Cent of Money
Gramma's Secret Recipe/The Cent of Money: Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother.
07/09/2010
S8 • E1SpongeBob SquarePantsA Friendly Game/Sentimental Sponge
A Friendly Game/Sentimental Sponge: SpongeBob and Patrick turn SpongeBob's house into an indoor miniature golf course! When SpongeBob realizes how many memories are attached to all of his possessions, he is reluctant to throw anything way.
04/03/2011
S10 • E11SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Incredible Shrinking Sponge/Sportz?
SpongeBob must figure out how to do his job after accidentally shrinking himself. Squidward invents a new sport to get back at SpongeBob and Patrick for annoying him.
12/02/2017
S11 • E3SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants: "Whale Watching/Clean Livin'"
Whale Watching/Krusty Kleaners: Mr. Krabs hires Squidward to babysit Pearl for the night, but she just wants to sneak out to a cool teen party! After spilling a milkshake during a delivery, SpongeBob vows to return and clean the entire building!
08/07/2018
S13 • E2SpongeBob SquarePantsUnder the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021
S13 • E3SpongeBob SquarePantsSomething Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021
S13 • E4SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob's Road to Christmas
SpongeBob's Road to Christmas: SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
12/10/2021
S13 • E5SpongeBob SquarePantsGoofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog
Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog: SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band from Goofy Goober's. Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob can train him.
02/25/2022
S13 • E7SpongeBob SquarePantsBig Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club: Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. Squidward hosts a secret “We Hate SpongeBob Club” at his house.
05/06/2022
S13 • E8SpongeBob SquarePantsFood PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls
Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls: SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
05/13/2022
S13 • E9SpongeBob SquarePantsSay ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman
Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman: Frustrated that he’s seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says “aww!” Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
05/20/2022
S13 • E10SpongeBob SquarePantsCaptain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea
Captain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea: Plankton joins the League of E.V.I.L. SpongeBob and Patrick take Squidward on a plane to a tropical resort.
07/22/2022
S13 • E11SpongeBob SquarePantsSquidferatu/Slappy Daze
Squidferatu/Slappy Daze: Squidward ventures to Nosferatu’s castle after accidentally receiving his mail. Nosferatu’s minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.
10/14/2022
S13 • E13SpongeBob SquarePantsAbandon Twits/Wallhalla
The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.
01/20/2023
S13 • E14SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Salty Sponge/Karen for Spot
SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.
02/03/2023
S13 • E15SpongeBob SquarePantsMa and Pa's Big Hurrah/Yellow Pavement
When SpongeBob's parents come to visit, their thirst for thrills comes as a big surprise. You'll learn all you need to get your boating license in this educational driving film.
03/17/2023
S13 • E16SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Flower Plot/SpongeBob on Parade
The Chum Bucket is replaced by a flower shop with a charming new owner. The Krusty Krab enters a float in the annual Bikini Bottom Parade.
03/31/2023
S13 • E17SpongeBob SquarePantsDelivery to Monster Island/Ride Patrick Ride
SpongeBob and Plankton must work together to survive an island of deadly monsters. SpongeBob teaches Patrick how to ride a bike.
06/19/2023
S13 • E18SpongeBob SquarePantsHot Crossed Nuts/Sir Urchin and Snail Fail
Sandy's homemade snack becomes a big hit at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick's favorite comedy duo has a falling out on live television.
06/21/2023
S13 • E19SpongeBob SquarePantsFriendiversary/Mandatory Music
SpongeBob celebrates the anniversary of his friendship with Squidward. Squidward does not. Squidward's lack of talent lands him in a court ordered music class.
06/26/2023
S13 • E20SpongeBob SquarePantsArbor Day Disarray/Ain't That the Tooth
Sandy gives her friends special saltwater trees, but they need more attention than she expected. SpongeBob and Patrick mistake a burglar for the tooth fairy.
06/28/2023
S13 • E21SpongeBob SquarePantsDopey Dick/Plankton and the Beanstalk
Squidward joins a crew of sailors hunting down the great white jellyfish. Plankton finds a magic bean that takes him to a land of giants (well, more giant than usual).
07/17/2023
S13 • E22SpongeBob SquarePantsMy Friend Patty/FUN-Believable
SpongeBob befriends a sentient Krabby Patty whose only wish is to be eaten. Rube hosts an episode of "FUN-Believable! With Rube" where he explores little known oddities and attractions around Bikini Bottom.
07/19/2023
S13 • E23SpongeBob SquarePantsSpatula of the Heavens/Gary's Playhouse
SpongeBob embarks on an epic journey to have his beloved spatula reforged by the legendary Guru Greasetrap. SpongeBob builds a snail-house outside for Gary to play in while he is at work.
08/07/2023
S13 • E24SpongeBob SquarePantsSwimming Fools/The Goobfather
SpongeBob builds a pool in his backyard and Squidward tries to resist taking a dip. Mr. Krabs must reckon with the Goobfather after he adds "Patty Whips" to the menu at the Krusty Krab.
08/09/2023
S13 • E25SpongeBob SquarePantsSquidBird/Allergy Attack
Squidward gets left with a mess when SpongeBob and Patrick use carrier clams to send messages to each other. After cooking his kazillionth Krabby Patty, SpongeBob believes he’s developed an allergy to them.
10/31/2023
11/01/2023
S14 • E1SpongeBob SquarePantsSingle-Celled Defense /Buff for Puff
Sick of being stepped on, Plankton learns self-defense from Sandy. Mr. Krabs steps out of his shell and into the gym after Larry shows him up at the beach.
11/20/2023
S14 • E2SpongeBob SquarePantsWe Heart Hoops/SpongeChovy
SpongeBob and Patrick discover that their favorite Kelpbed Kid is a familiar face. It's invasion of the faux-chovies when everyone in Bikini Bottom suddenly starts meeping!
11/22/2023
S14 • E3SpongeBob SquarePantsBassWard
Squidward and Bubble Bass are forced to tolerate each other's company on a trip to Shell City.
11/23/2023
S14 • E3SpongeBob SquarePantsBassWard/Squidiot Box
Squidward and Bubble Bass are forced to tolerate each other's company on a trip to Shell City. Squidward takes a trip inside the imagination box and must rely on SpongeBob and Patrick's creativity in order to escape.
02/12/2024
S14 • E4SpongeBob SquarePantsDon't Make Me Laugh
SpongeBob suddenly finds everything funny… much to everyone's annoyance.
02/12/2024
S14 • E5SpongeBob SquarePantsMomageddon/Pet The Rock
The Krusty Krew get lazy when their moms take over the Krusty Krab. Patrick's new pet rock catches the eye of a mischievous rock collector.
02/14/2024
