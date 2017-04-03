SpongeBob SquarePants S10 • E3 Snooze You Lose/Krusty Katering

Snooze You Lose/Krusty Katering: Squidward is so tired that SpongeBob & Patrick can't wake him up, but they won't let him miss his big audition! Mr. Krabs & his crew cater a fancy party, but they might be out of their depth with their customers.