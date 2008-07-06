SpongeBob SquarePants
Delivery to Monster Island/Ride Patrick Ride
Season 13 E 17 • 06/19/2023
SpongeBob and Plankton must work together to survive an island of deadly monsters. SpongeBob teaches Patrick how to ride a bike.
E15SpongeBob SquarePantsA Life In A Day/Sun Bleached
Larry the Lobster is a daredevil! After too much time in the sun, SpongeBob turns white!
06/07/2008
S10 • E9SpongeBob SquarePantsPatrick’s Coupon/Out of the Picture
Patrick has a coupon for free ice cream, but he’ll have to get to the store if he wants to use it! Mr. Krabs buys Squidward’s art, but to make a profit on his purchase he’ll have to get the artist out of the picture!
06/17/2017
S11 • E2SpongeBob SquarePantsCave Dwelling Sponge/The Clam Whisperer
When a prehistoric Sponge is unfrozen, he causes chaos all over town – and only SpongeBob can communicate with him! When a flock of clams descend on Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob has to get them out before they ruin the whole town!
09/23/2017
S10 • E10SpongeBob SquarePantsFeral Friends/Don't Wake Patrick!
Feral Friends/Don't Wake Patrick: A strange moon turns everyone in town into wild animals, and Sandy's the only one who can save them! Patrick's sleepwalking, and SpongeBob can't wake him up!
10/07/2017
S10 • E11SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Incredible Shrinking Sponge/Sportz?
SpongeBob must figure out how to do his job after accidentally shrinking himself. Squidward invents a new sport to get back at SpongeBob and Patrick for annoying him.
12/02/2017
S11 • E23SpongeBob SquarePantsBubbletown/Girls Night Out
Bubbletown/Girls' Night Out: SpongeBob visits his old pal Bubble Buddy's hometown… Bubbletown! Sandy invites Karen and Mrs. Puff out for a night on the town, so the ladies decide to blow off some steam.
11/04/2018
S13 • E1SpongeBob SquarePantsA Place for Pets/Lockdown for Love
A Place for Pets/Lockdown for Love: When customers bring pets into the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs realizes pets are more profitable than owners. Plankton ruins another date with Karen, so she puts the Chum Bucket on lockdown until he proves his affection.
10/22/2020
S13 • E2SpongeBob SquarePantsUnder the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021
S13 • E3SpongeBob SquarePantsSomething Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021
S13 • E4SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob's Road to Christmas
SpongeBob's Road to Christmas: SpongeBob and his pals journey to the North Pole to give Santa a present.
12/10/2021
S13 • E5SpongeBob SquarePantsGoofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog
Goofy Scoopers / Pat the Dog: SpongeBob and Patrick make it their mission to reunite the recently fires robot band from Goofy Goober's. Patrick is sent to the pound for acting like a worm, but he won't be able to leave unless SpongeBob can train him.
02/25/2022
S13 • E6SpongeBob SquarePantsPotato Puff/There Will be Grease!
Potato Puff/There Will be Grease!: Mrs. Puff's new substitute teacher gives SpongeBob a crash course in driving. Mr. Krabs and Plankton must work together after discovering a well of miracle-grease under their restaurants.
04/29/2022
S13 • E7SpongeBob SquarePantsBig Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club
Big Bad Bubble Bass/Sea-Man Sponge Haters Club: Karen tells the fairytale of a nerd trying to steal an action figure from his three little neighbors. Squidward hosts a secret “We Hate SpongeBob Club” at his house.
05/06/2022
S13 • E8SpongeBob SquarePantsFood PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls
Food PBBFT! Truck/Upturn Girls: SpongeBob and Squidward try to sell krabby patties from a food truck in the darkest depths of the ocean. Pearl and Narlene have a whales' day out in the big city.
05/13/2022
S13 • E9SpongeBob SquarePantsSay ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman
Say ‘Awww!’/Patrick the Mailman: Frustrated that he’s seen as cute instead of evil, Plankton builds a robot to punish anyone who says “aww!” Patrick crushes the mailman, so he and SpongeBob deliver the mail around Bikini Bottom.
05/20/2022
S13 • E10SpongeBob SquarePantsCaptain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea
Captain Pipsqueak/Plane to Sea: Plankton joins the League of E.V.I.L. SpongeBob and Patrick take Squidward on a plane to a tropical resort.
07/22/2022
S13 • E11SpongeBob SquarePantsSquidferatu/Slappy Daze
Squidferatu/Slappy Daze: Squidward ventures to Nosferatu’s castle after accidentally receiving his mail. Nosferatu’s minion Slappy kills some time around Bikini Bottom.
10/14/2022
S13 • E12SpongeBob SquarePantsSpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone
Observe, if you will, four tales of undersea exploits that defy explanation. Cross over into new dimensions where minds switch, bodies shrink, and robots rise in... The Tidal Zone Special.
01/13/2023
S13 • E13SpongeBob SquarePantsAbandon Twits/Wallhalla
The Krusty Krew builds a boat for their penny-pinching captain. SpongeBob discovers a crazed castaway living in his walls.
01/20/2023
S13 • E14SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Salty Sponge/Karen for Spot
SpongeBob works the grill at the toughest joint in town. Karen looks after Spot while Plankton goes out of town.
02/03/2023
S13 • E15SpongeBob SquarePantsMa and Pa's Big Hurrah/Yellow Pavement
When SpongeBob's parents come to visit, their thirst for thrills comes as a big surprise. You'll learn all you need to get your boating license in this educational driving film.
03/17/2023
S13 • E16SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Flower Plot/SpongeBob on Parade
The Chum Bucket is replaced by a flower shop with a charming new owner. The Krusty Krab enters a float in the annual Bikini Bottom Parade.
03/31/2023
S13 • E17SpongeBob SquarePantsDelivery to Monster Island/Ride Patrick Ride
SpongeBob and Plankton must work together to survive an island of deadly monsters. SpongeBob teaches Patrick how to ride a bike.
06/19/2023
S13 • E18SpongeBob SquarePantsHot Crossed Nuts/Sir Urchin and Snail Fail
Sandy's homemade snack becomes a big hit at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick's favorite comedy duo has a falling out on live television.
06/21/2023