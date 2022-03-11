The Really Loud House
Home Is Where The Hero Is
Season 1 E 15 • 06/15/2023
Lincoln and Clyde set out to win a Rip Hardcore contest, excited at a chance to hang with their hero, only to learn that Lincoln’s real hero has been by his side all along.
S1 • E1The Really Loud HouseThe Macho Man With The Plan
The Macho Man With The Plan: Lincoln's excited to stay up late with his best friend Clyde to watch the RIP Hardcore Midnight Marathon, but his plans are thwarted when Dad institutes an early curfew.
11/03/2022
23:00
S1 • E2The Really Loud HouseThe Chore Thing
The Chore Thing: When Lincoln tries to get out of his chores on Chore Day, he and Clyde end up on a police ride-a-long, drawing unwanted attention from the notorious Custard Gang leader. Meanwhile, Dad loses all of the other kids throughout the afternoon.
11/10/2022
22:30
S1 • E3The Really Loud HouseThe Blemish Dilemish
We meet the Action News Team as Lincoln finds himself taken aback by a new crush. Mom and Dad attempt to befriend a doctor to avoid the astronomical medical expenses that come with having 11 children.
11/17/2022
22:29
S1 • E4The Really Loud HouseThe Banana Split Decision
It's parent teacher conference night and the Loud parents find themselves endlessly running around from class to class. Lincoln has his heart set on the Banana Split that their parents have promised if the Loud kids get more good reviews than bad.
11/24/2022
22:30
S1 • E5The Really Loud HouseRo-Bro
Lincoln dreams of having a cool older brother, and Lisa invents "Ro-Bro", for him. Ro-Bro is a blast until he bullies Clyde, and Lincoln realizes he has everything he needs in his "brother from two other fathers," Clyde McBride.
12/01/2022
22:29
S1 • E6The Really Loud HouseI Wanna Hold Your Hand
Lincoln and his friends get ready for the school dance! Clyde's dad's are particularly excited that this might be the night Clyde has the ultimate meet-cute they've been waiting for, meanwhile Lincoln keeps striking out with his crush, Charlie.
12/08/2022
21:59
S1 • E7The Really Loud HouseThe Guy Who Makes You Fly
Lincoln decides to tap out of his brotherly duties and go on a vacation. Clyde steps in to take on Lincoln's role in the family, at first everything goes great, until tides turn and Clyde has to call on Lincoln for help.
01/05/2023
22:20
S1 • E8The Really Loud HouseThe Manager With The Planager
Lincoln encourages Clyde to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion.
01/12/2023
22:30
S1 • E9The Really Loud HouseHeart and Soul
Lincoln and Clyde are determined to make a name for themselves but learn that sacrificing someone else's dreams to get there isn't worth it in the end.
01/19/2023
22:29
S1 • E10The Really Loud HouseNo Louds Allowed
Tired of having his space intruded upon, Lincoln and Clyde create an exclusive club only to find Lincoln's sisters have all done the same.
01/26/2023
22:29
S1 • E11The Really Loud HouseThe Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale - Part 1
On the quest to give Charlie the perfect gift to remember him by Lincoln and his family put all of their talents on the line for the first ever Loud-a-palooza to save Flip's food and fuel.
02/02/2023
22:29
S1 • E12The Really Loud HouseThe Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale - Part 2
Still on the quest to give Charlie the perfect gift to remember him by Lincoln and his family put all of their talents on the line for the first ever Loud-a-palooza to save Flip's food and fuel.
02/09/2023
22:29
S1 • E13The Really Loud HouseWhat's a Mother to Redo
After an epic Mother's Day fail, the Loud family attempts to redeem themselves with a Mother's Day re-do.
06/01/2023
22:29
S1 • E14The Really Loud HouseBetter Together
When Clyde finds himself in the BEST program at school Lincoln has to find a way to reconnect before the epic spitball battle they’ve been preparing for and Dad tries every trick in the book to get an annoying song out of his head.
06/08/2023
22:29
