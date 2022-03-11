The Really Loud House

No Louds Allowed

Season 1 E 10 • 01/26/2023

Tired of having his space intruded upon, Lincoln and Clyde create an exclusive club only to find Lincoln's sisters have all done the same.

22:29

The Really Loud House
S1 • E1
The Macho Man With The Plan

The Macho Man With The Plan: Lincoln's excited to stay up late with his best friend Clyde to watch the RIP Hardcore Midnight Marathon, but his plans are thwarted when Dad institutes an early curfew.
11/03/2022
23:00
The Really Loud House
S1 • E2
The Chore Thing

The Chore Thing: When Lincoln tries to get out of his chores on Chore Day, he and Clyde end up on a police ride-a-long, drawing unwanted attention from the notorious Custard Gang leader. Meanwhile, Dad loses all of the other kids throughout the afternoon.
11/10/2022
22:30
The Really Loud House
S1 • E3
The Blemish Dilemish

We meet the Action News Team as Lincoln finds himself taken aback by a new crush. Mom and Dad attempt to befriend a doctor to avoid the astronomical medical expenses that come with having 11 children.
11/17/2022
22:30
The Really Loud House
S1 • E5
Ro-Bro

Lincoln dreams of having a cool older brother, and Lisa invents "Ro-Bro", for him. Ro-Bro is a blast until he bullies Clyde, and Lincoln realizes he has everything he needs in his "brother from two other fathers," Clyde McBride.
12/01/2022
22:29
The Really Loud House
S1 • E6
I Wanna Hold Your Hand

Lincoln and his friends get ready for the school dance! Clyde's dad's are particularly excited that this might be the night Clyde has the ultimate meet-cute they've been waiting for, meanwhile Lincoln keeps striking out with his crush, Charlie.
12/08/2022
21:59
The Really Loud House
S1 • E7
The Guy Who Makes You Fly

Lincoln decides to tap out of his brotherly duties and go on a vacation. Clyde steps in to take on Lincoln's role in the family, at first everything goes great, until tides turn and Clyde has to call on Lincoln for help.
01/05/2023
22:20
The Really Loud House
S1 • E8
The Manager With The Planager

Lincoln encourages Clyde to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion.
01/12/2023
22:30
The Really Loud House
S1 • E9
Heart and Soul

Lincoln and Clyde are determined to make a name for themselves but learn that sacrificing someone else's dreams to get there isn't worth it in the end.
01/19/2023
22:29
