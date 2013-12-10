Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Lone Rat and Cubs

Season 5 E 10 • 08/13/2017

Lone Rat and Cubs: When Splinter is first mutated, he must learn to survive the life of a mutant on the run while also protecting four baby mutant turtles.

More

Watching

Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Mutation Situation

When Shredder teams with the Kraang to receive a batch of mutagen, the Turtles' problems only get worse-even putting their friendship with April at stake.
10/12/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Invasion of the Squirrelanoids

While tracking mutagen, the Turtles bring a mutated squirrel back to the lair. When it starts multiplying, the Turtles must hunt the squirrel mutants and prevent them escaping into the city.
10/19/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Follow the Leader

When the Turtles face Shredder’s newest threat, an army of Robot Foot Soldiers, Karai captures Leonardo and forces him to do battle with these new and improved ninjas that can adapt to his every move.
11/02/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Mutagen Man Unleashed

Donatello obsessively experiments with mutagen in a bid to find a cure for April’s mutated father. Unfortunately this puts April in danger from a new threat—Mutagen Man!
11/09/2013
Full Episode
22:31
Sign In to Watch

S2 • E5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Mikey Gets Shellacne

Michelangelo is tired of being the "runt of the litter." But when he fools around with some mutagen, he gets a dangerous infection that is mutating out of control.
11/16/2013
Full Episode
22:30

S2 • E6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Target: April O'Neil

April tries to resume a normal teenage life, but when Karai starts hunting her again, April realizes she may have put her new friend Casey Jones in danger as well.
11/23/2013
Full Episode
22:30

S2 • E7
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Slash and Destroy

The Turtles find themselves being hunted by a new threat—another mutant turtle called Slash, who has a personal vendetta against the brothers.
11/30/2013
Full Episode
22:30

S2 • E9
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Good, The Bad, and Casey Jones

After encountering mutants and ninjas, Casey Jones decides to take on "pure evil" alone. When he meets Raphael, the two hot-headed fighters must put their dislike for each other aside and work together against a common foe.
02/02/2014
Full Episode
22:30

S2 • E8
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Kraang Conspiracy

Feeling left out of the action, April insists on joining the Turtles on a mission to TCRI, where they learn a shocking secret about April’s past.
02/09/2014
Full Episode
22:30

S2 • E10
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Fungus Humungous

A fungus mutant spreading through the sewers causes the Turtles and April to experience their worst fears as Leonardo must face his greatest fear— losing his team.
02/16/2014
Full Episode
22:30

S3 • E1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Within the Woods

The team comes to grips with the possibility that Leo won’t get better, while things only get worse: a new mutant captures Raph!
10/03/2014
Full Episode
22:30

S3 • E2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
A Foot Too Big

A Foot Too Big: The Turtles discover Bigfoot in the woods, and Donnie befriends it, insisting they protect it from a hunter that is after it.
10/10/2014
Full Episode
22:30

S3 • E3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Buried Secrets

Buried Secrets: The team discovers a Kraang ship buried under April's house where they find… April's Mom! But as April reconnects with her lost mother, is she really all that she seems?
10/17/2014
Full Episode
22:31

S3 • E4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Croaking

The Croaking: An upset Mikey runs away from home and befriends a Mutant Frog in the woods. When he learns its Frog family plans to attack the human world, he has to figure out a way to stop them.
11/07/2014
Full Episode
22:30

S3 • E5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
In Dreams

In Dreams: Creatures that feed off dreams trap the Turtles inside their own dreams as April and Casey must find a way to wake them up.
11/14/2014
Full Episode
22:30

S4 • E17
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Insecta Trifecta

The Insecta Trifecta: The team faces Stockman-Fly's new insect minions, and Raph has to man up to overcome his fear of insects and lead the team.
08/28/2016
Full Episode
22:30

S4 • E25
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tale of Tiger Claw

Tale of Tiger Claw: A mysterious new enemy with superhuman speed is on the hunt for Tiger Claw, and will take out whoever stands in her way.
02/12/2017
Full Episode
44:00

S5 • E5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
When Worlds Collide

When Worlds Collide: When Mona Lisa suddenly arrives on Earth, Raph must get her and Bishop to work together to defeat an alien threat and save the Earth.
06/18/2017
Full Episode
22:30

S5 • E10
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Lone Rat and Cubs

Lone Rat and Cubs: When Splinter is first mutated, he must learn to survive the life of a mutant on the run while also protecting four baby mutant turtles.
08/13/2017