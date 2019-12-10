Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles S2 • E3 Todd Scouts/Goyles, Goyles, Goyles

Todd Scouts/Goyles, Goyles, Goyles: The TMNT need to learn how to listen and get in touch with nature in order to save Todd after he's captured by a group of hunters. Huginn and Muninn recall their first day working for Baron Draxum.