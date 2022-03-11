The Really Loud House

Some Buddy To Love

Season 1 E 19 • 06/29/2023

Mom and Dad attempt to enjoy a day to themselves by pairing up all of the Loud siblings with each other for the day.

22:29

S1 • E1
The Really Loud House
The Macho Man With The Plan

The Macho Man With The Plan: Lincoln's excited to stay up late with his best friend Clyde to watch the RIP Hardcore Midnight Marathon, but his plans are thwarted when Dad institutes an early curfew.
11/03/2022
Full Episode
23:00
S1 • E2
The Really Loud House
The Chore Thing

The Chore Thing: When Lincoln tries to get out of his chores on Chore Day, he and Clyde end up on a police ride-a-long, drawing unwanted attention from the notorious Custard Gang leader. Meanwhile, Dad loses all of the other kids throughout the afternoon.
11/10/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E3
The Really Loud House
The Blemish Dilemish

We meet the Action News Team as Lincoln finds himself taken aback by a new crush. Mom and Dad attempt to befriend a doctor to avoid the astronomical medical expenses that come with having 11 children.
11/17/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E4
The Really Loud House
The Banana Split Decision

It's parent teacher conference night and the Loud parents find themselves endlessly running around from class to class. Lincoln has his heart set on the Banana Split that their parents have promised if the Loud kids get more good reviews than bad.
11/24/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E5
The Really Loud House
Ro-Bro

Lincoln dreams of having a cool older brother, and Lisa invents "Ro-Bro", for him. Ro-Bro is a blast until he bullies Clyde, and Lincoln realizes he has everything he needs in his "brother from two other fathers," Clyde McBride.
12/01/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E6
The Really Loud House
I Wanna Hold Your Hand

Lincoln and his friends get ready for the school dance! Clyde's dad's are particularly excited that this might be the night Clyde has the ultimate meet-cute they've been waiting for, meanwhile Lincoln keeps striking out with his crush, Charlie.
12/08/2022
Full Episode
21:59
S1 • E7
The Really Loud House
The Guy Who Makes You Fly

Lincoln decides to tap out of his brotherly duties and go on a vacation. Clyde steps in to take on Lincoln's role in the family, at first everything goes great, until tides turn and Clyde has to call on Lincoln for help.
01/05/2023
Full Episode
22:20
S1 • E8
The Really Loud House
The Manager With The Planager

Lincoln encourages Clyde to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion.
01/12/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E9
The Really Loud House
Heart and Soul

Lincoln and Clyde are determined to make a name for themselves but learn that sacrificing someone else's dreams to get there isn't worth it in the end.
01/19/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E10
The Really Loud House
No Louds Allowed

Tired of having his space intruded upon, Lincoln and Clyde create an exclusive club only to find Lincoln's sisters have all done the same.
01/26/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E11
The Really Loud House
The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale - Part 1

On the quest to give Charlie the perfect gift to remember him by Lincoln and his family put all of their talents on the line for the first ever Loud-a-palooza to save Flip's food and fuel.
02/02/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E12
The Really Loud House
The Princess and the Everlasting Emerald: A Royal Woods Fairytale - Part 2

Still on the quest to give Charlie the perfect gift to remember him by Lincoln and his family put all of their talents on the line for the first ever Loud-a-palooza to save Flip's food and fuel.
02/09/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E13
The Really Loud House
What's a Mother to Redo

After an epic Mother's Day fail, the Loud family attempts to redeem themselves with a Mother's Day re-do.
06/01/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E14
The Really Loud House
Better Together

When Clyde finds himself in the BEST program at school Lincoln has to find a way to reconnect before the epic spitball battle they’ve been preparing for and Dad tries every trick in the book to get an annoying song out of his head.
06/08/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E15
The Really Loud House
Home Is Where The Hero Is

Lincoln and Clyde set out to win a Rip Hardcore contest, excited at a chance to hang with their hero, only to learn that Lincoln’s real hero has been by his side all along.
06/15/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E16
The Really Loud House
Spelling and Doorbelling

Lincoln and Clyde find themselves outmatched in the ultimate prank war, meanwhile Lisa takes on a new "sport" with some help from Lynn Jr.
06/15/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E18
The Really Loud House
All Fair in Love and Sleepovers

Lincoln brings Charlie along for a fun filled sleepover via technology and Lori's boyfriend Bobby tries to get in on the fun too.
06/22/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E17
The Really Loud House
Sweet Dreams Are Made of Cheese

When Lucy and the Mortician's Club bring a cursed wheel of cheese into the house Lincoln and Clyde must race to save everyone from their worst nightmares!
06/22/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S1 • E20
The Really Loud House
Little-ol-lady-whoooo Has Talent

The Royal Woods talent show provides the ultimate stage for all of the Loud family to show off their talents, and beat the Torkelson family once and for all.
06/29/2023
Full Episode
22:29
