Kids Fan Hub - The Loud House
HAVE YOU HEARD? THE LOUDS HAVE A PODCAST!
- The Loud House: "Episode 1: Meet the Loud Family Podcast"The Loud House
- 6m 33s
- The Loud House: "Episode 2: Luna Loud Podcast"The Loud House
- 7m 59s
- The Loud House: "Episode 3: Lola Loud Podcast"The Loud House
- 7m 56s
- The Loud House: "Episode 4: Leni Loud Podcast"The Loud House
- 7m 29s
- The Loud House: "Episode 5: Luan Loud Podcast"The Loud House
- 7m 48s
- The Loud House: "Episode 6: Lori Loud Podcast"The Loud House
- 6m 37s
SURVIVAL OF THE LOUDEST
SURVIVAL OF THE LOUDEST
How long can you survive the Loud House basement?! Play as your favorite Loud sibling, avoid obstacles, and do your best to beat the clock!
READY TO SING REALLY, REALLY LOUD?!
PLAY ALONG WITH THE LOUDS!
- The Loud House: "Dinner Party"The Loud House
- 2m 9s
- The Loud House: "The Bases Are Loaded"The Loud House
- 2m 11s
- "School Supplies Stop Motion with SpongeBob and Lincoln"
- 1m 10s
- The Loud House: "The Name Game"The Loud House
- 3m 3s
- The Loud House: Dog Days of SummerThe Loud House
- 1m 54s
- The Loud House: "Hot Cocoa Sleeves"The Loud House
- 2m 11s
The Loud House
Welcome to the Loud House, home to Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, Lily and Lincoln Loud! The Loud family consists of five older sisters, five younger sisters, and a single brother right in the middle – yeah, that's Lincoln. Eleven siblings sharing everything, including their one bathroom? Yeah, he’s gotta do what he can to survive, but despite all the chaos, he wouldn't have it any other way. Meanwhile, Ronnie Anne Santiago is an independent 11-year-old skateboarder who moves to the big city with her mom and brother to live with their extended family, the Casagrandes, who run the local Mercado. These families may be big, but they’re also BIG fun! Follow along on their adventures.