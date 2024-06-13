Kids Fan Hub - The Loud House

SURVIVAL OF THE LOUDEST

How long can you survive the Loud House basement?! Play as your favorite Loud sibling, avoid obstacles, and do your best to beat the clock!

The Loud House

Welcome to the Loud House, home to Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, Lily and Lincoln Loud! The Loud family consists of five older sisters, five younger sisters, and a single brother right in the middle – yeah, that's Lincoln. Eleven siblings sharing everything, including their one bathroom? Yeah, he’s gotta do what he can to survive, but despite all the chaos, he wouldn't have it any other way. Meanwhile, Ronnie Anne Santiago is an independent 11-year-old skateboarder who moves to the big city with her mom and brother to live with their extended family, the Casagrandes, who run the local Mercado. These families may be big, but they’re also BIG fun! Follow along on their adventures.