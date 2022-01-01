About Big Time Rush

Life is about to change big time for these four best friends from Minnesota. One day Kendall Knight, James Diamond, Carlos Garcia and Logan Mitchell were just playing hockey and trying to pass math, and the next they're on their way to L.A. to become the newest pop sensation on Gustavo Rocqué's record label, Rocqué Records. It may seem like a dream, but trading hockey sticks for hair and make-up isn't always easy. Do they have what it takes to make it in the music biz? Will celebrity life change them for ever? And where will they practice their flip shots, anyway?