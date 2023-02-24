About Erin & Aaron

When Erin’s Dad marries Aaron’s Mom, everyone’s world is turned upside down. At first glance, it seems like the only thing these stepsiblings have in common is a similar sounding name! Erin has a wild streak -- she’s funny, sensitive, and unafraid to speak her mind, although most of the time she’ll sing it (loudly!) Aaron on the other hand is extremely organized, super-hardworking, and absolutely certain that he’s destined to be a pop star. While they may not see eye-to-eye all the time, this unlikely duo is learning to lean on each other and their shared love of music as they navigate the challenges of becoming a new blended family, with lots and lots of hijinks along the way!