About Kenan & Kel

“Aw, here it goes!” Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were among the original cast members of the popular Nickelodeon sketch-comedy series “All That” when they received their own sitcom in 1996. Set in Chicago, the show follows the kid-friendly misadventures of two high-school friends who are always scheming and dreaming. Kenan, who works at a grocery store, constantly devises crazy plans to strike it rich, while orange-soda-loving buddy Kel is always dragged along for the ride despite his track record for messing things up.