About Nickelodeon's Treasure Truck

Nickelodeon teams up with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) to challenge four neighboring families in a series of games for a chance to unlock Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck and take home the ultimate holiday gift pack. The families put their friendships to the test in three rounds of messy, holiday-themed challenges, including the Ornament Plow, The Claw, and the Snowman Shuffle. After each round, one family is eliminated until only one is left standing and declared the Treasure Truck Champion!